PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.24. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

