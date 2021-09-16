PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.24. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

