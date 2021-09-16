Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

