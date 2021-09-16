Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Shares of MX opened at C$51.82 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 37.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.