Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Boosted by Capital One Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

NSA stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.