Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.33.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -135.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

