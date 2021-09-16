Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

NYSE USB opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

