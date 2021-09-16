Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Cut by Analyst

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invacare has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invacare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,654,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invacare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

