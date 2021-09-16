QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 201.4% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of QBIEY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

