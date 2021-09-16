Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.72. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

