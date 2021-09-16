QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 616,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.11. 271,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.