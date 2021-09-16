Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Reaches $626,235.69

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $626,235.69 and approximately $84.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 81.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

