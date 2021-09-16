Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,506 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,167,517 shares in the company, valued at $456,355,807.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,371 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,531. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

IBKR opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

