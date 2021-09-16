Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $355.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

