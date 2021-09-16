Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ORTX opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $363.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

