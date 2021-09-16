Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $112.95 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,508,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,053 shares of company stock valued at $17,406,452 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

