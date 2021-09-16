Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $355.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

