Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 270.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 123.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

