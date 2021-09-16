Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ORTX opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $363.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

