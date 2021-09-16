Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,759,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

