Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 13,481 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Translate Bio worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $19,122,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.