Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 13,481 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Translate Bio worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

TBIO opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Translate Bio news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

