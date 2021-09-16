Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,122 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

