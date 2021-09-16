Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $479.94 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day moving average is $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

