Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 30,980 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRNE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

