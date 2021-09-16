Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,777.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00124415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00180840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.13 or 0.07537071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.41 or 0.99776839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00886476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

