RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $30.68 million and $5.46 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00175950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.58 or 0.07472494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.57 or 0.99998475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.23 or 0.00853741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002778 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.