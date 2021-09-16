Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 979,271 shares of company stock worth $15,547,208.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

