Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 9,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

