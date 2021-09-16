Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $19.23

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $19.91. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.