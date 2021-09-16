Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Gap Up to $20.90

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.44. Rapid Micro Biosystems shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

RPID has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

