Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,500 shares during the quarter. Rattler Midstream accounts for about 1.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $162,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,088. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

RTLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.