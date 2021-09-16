Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after acquiring an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period.

Realogy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 6,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Realogy has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

