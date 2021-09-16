Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on October 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 196.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of O traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,486. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

