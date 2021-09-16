Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/16/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/17/2021 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/17/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,762. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,025,573 shares of company stock worth $2,178,236,283. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

