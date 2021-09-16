Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/16/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 9/6/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 8/17/2021 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 8/17/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DASH stock traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,762. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
