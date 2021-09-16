Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Update

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RWBYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 102,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,092. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

