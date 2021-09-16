Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.63

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,687 shares of company stock worth $2,498,466 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

