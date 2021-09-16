Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

