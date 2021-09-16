Reliant Wealth Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 9.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.92. 661,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

