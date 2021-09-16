Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 116,097 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.91.

RNLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a PE ratio of -111.94 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

