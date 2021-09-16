Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 25,000 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Repligen stock opened at $296.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $299.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

