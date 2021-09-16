Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $296.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $299.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

