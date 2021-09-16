Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.