Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

