Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 4,874 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.03. 71,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. The company has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

