Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.99. 216,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.