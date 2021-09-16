Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.80. 28,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,558. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

