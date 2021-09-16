Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $207.15. 64,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.