Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $7.64 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 531,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $340.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.