Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 5,039 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 237,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,248,080. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

