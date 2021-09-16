Reviewing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Jinhua Marine Biological’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 10.49 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -26.15 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tilray and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 7 5 0 2.42 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $18.08, suggesting a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

Tilray beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

